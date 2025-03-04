Pope Francis Stable Amid Double Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis has been stable while battling double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection, the 88-year-old pontiff has not experienced any new respiratory crises during his more than two-week stay.
The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted on February 14 due to a severe respiratory infection that led to further complications.
The Vatican reassures that Pope Francis's condition is stable amid his extended hospital stay, navigating the challenges imposed by his illness.
