Pope Francis Stable Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis has been stable while battling double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection, the 88-year-old pontiff has not experienced any new respiratory crises during his more than two-week stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:40 IST
Pope Francis continues to fight double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli hospital, remaining stable over the past day without new respiratory issues, according to a Vatican statement on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted on February 14 due to a severe respiratory infection that led to further complications.

The Vatican reassures that Pope Francis's condition is stable amid his extended hospital stay, navigating the challenges imposed by his illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

