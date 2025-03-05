Indian Auto Industry Gears Up for Consolidation Amidst Promising Growth Trends

The Indian automobile sector is poised for a consolidation phase across various segments in the near term, but analysts project strong growth prospects for select players in the long run, according to a recent analysis by Axis Securities. Despite facing short-term challenges, the industry displays resilience, with certain segments shifting towards positive momentum.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, domestic dispatches saw a 3% year-on-year (YoY) and a 1% month-on-month (MoM) decrease in February 2025. The market is grappling with headwinds due to a high base effect and subdued replacement demand in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) truck segment.

Analysts expect a low single-digit decline in CV sales for FY25E as fleet operators exercise caution in expanding capacity amid prevailing economic uncertainties. Conversely, the tractor industry showcases strong growth with domestic sales surging by 27% YoY in February, despite a slight 2% MoM dip.

This growth in the tractor sector is buoyed by burgeoning demand from agriculture, rabi sowing activities, elevated water levels in reservoirs, and a favorable base effect. Such positive factors indicate a robust growth trajectory for the tractor industry in the coming months.

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment reported a modest 2% YoY growth in February, propelled by the strong performance of leading automakers. Conversely, the two-wheeler (2W) market presented mixed outcomes, with domestic sales showing slight positivity as key industry players recorded varied performances across different sub-segments.

Looking forward, the Indian auto industry expects to gain from several factors, including a revival in rural demand, introduction of new models, and government tax relief measures targeting consumption boost among the middle class. Furthermore, the upcoming implementation of OBD 2 Phase B norms in April 2025 is projected to shape industry trends, compelling manufacturers to monitor regulatory changes and consumer preferences closely. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)