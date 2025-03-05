Beams Fintech Fund Fuels InsuranceDekho's Expansion in $70 Million Round

Beams Fintech Fund, a prominent private equity fund specializing in the Fintech and Financial Services sector, has announced its participation in a $70 million funding round for InsuranceDekho, an insurtech platform transforming the insurance distribution landscape in India.

The funding round was co-led by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and insurer BNP Paribas Cardif through its insurtech fund managed by European investment giant Eurazeo. Founded in 2017 by Ankit Agrawal, InsuranceDekho aims to simplify insurance processes for millions of Indians through AI technology.

The platform already boasts a customer base of over 10.2 million and issues 21 new policies every minute. Headquartered in Gurugram and operational across 99% of India's pin codes, InsuranceDekho partners with 49 insurance firms to offer over 720 products.

Beams Fintech Fund's Founder, Sagar Agarwal, commented on the investment, emphasizing their belief in InsuranceDekho's potential and robust execution capabilities. Ankit Agrawal, InsuranceDekho's CEO, expressed gratitude for investor support that will fuel their tech-driven expansion efforts.

This marks Beams' second investment in 2025, following a significant venture in a premier NBFC focused on commercial vehicle finance, with a public offering expected in June. Beams is also nearing its third investment this year, enhancing its footprint in India's financial services domain.

