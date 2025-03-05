Europe's Airlines Shift to Smaller Deals Amidst Regulatory Hurdles

Facing significant regulatory pushback on full mergers, Europe's major airlines are pivoting towards securing smaller deals and partnerships. Airlines such as Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are opting for minority stakes to streamline processes and avoid lengthy regulatory scrutiny.

The recent acquisition by Lufthansa of a 10% stake in airBaltic and the potential purchase of a 20% stake in Air Europa emphasize this trend towards incremental growth. This strategy aims to create a unified European market that can compete with more consolidated regions and state-funded competitors in the Middle East.

However, experts caution that smaller stakes might reduce the opportunity for implementing comprehensive revenue and cost synergies. Industry analysts warn of the potential risks, highlighting past failures like Etihad Airways' minor investments that resulted in financial losses.

