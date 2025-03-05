Left Menu

China Expands Financial Support to Private Enterprises

China plans to enhance credit supply to private enterprises, aiming to reduce their financing costs. Li Yunze of the National Financial Regulatory Administration announced a 60 billion yuan expansion for insurance funds under a pilot program for long-term investments in capital markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:29 IST
China Expands Financial Support to Private Enterprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to bolster the financial landscape for private enterprises, China has announced plans to increase credit supply and reduce financing costs. Li Yunze, the head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, made this announcement on Wednesday.

Aiming to stimulate economic growth, China has approved an additional 60 billion yuan under a pilot program. This initiative will allow insurance funds to engage in long-term investments within capital markets, providing a robust foundation for future economic activities.

With the current exchange rate standing at $1 to 7.2602 yuan, this financial injection offers significant potential for private firms looking to expand their investments and mitigate financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025