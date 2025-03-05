Left Menu

China Targets Growth Amid Trade Tensions

China's government has set a five per cent economic growth target for this year despite ongoing trade tensions with the US and global uncertainties. The strategy focuses on boosting domestic consumption, investing in technology sectors, and supporting private enterprises. Meanwhile, Beijing retaliates against US tariffs with additional measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:26 IST
China Targets Growth Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's parliament opened its annual session with a challenging five per cent growth target, amidst a slowing economy and escalating trade war with the United States.

Premier Li Qiang underscored the target's importance, attributing last year's success to achieving the same growth rate in a 'complex external environment.'

Retaliating against US tariffs, China plans to stimulate domestic consumption and foster future industries, including AI and quantum technology, while encouraging foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025