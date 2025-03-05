China Targets Growth Amid Trade Tensions

China's parliament opened its annual session with a challenging five per cent growth target, amidst a slowing economy and escalating trade war with the United States.

Premier Li Qiang underscored the target's importance, attributing last year's success to achieving the same growth rate in a 'complex external environment.'

Retaliating against US tariffs, China plans to stimulate domestic consumption and foster future industries, including AI and quantum technology, while encouraging foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)