Empowering Women: India’s Blueprint for Economic Growth by 2047

India seeks to boost female workforce participation to 70% by 2047, unlocking economic potential. Key strategies include mentorship, skill development, and inclusive policies to empower women in diverse sectors such as STEM, entrepreneurship, and culture. Ongoing challenges include workplace biases and wage disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:42 IST
Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to significantly enhance India's economic prospects, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has outlined a vision to achieve a 70% female workforce participation rate by 2047. At a New Delhi event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Secretary Sumita Dawra emphasized the transformative impact of integrating more women into the workforce.

Marking a notable rise from 23% in 2017-18 to about 42% in 2023-24, women's participation rates have surged across sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Despite improvements, ongoing challenges like workplace biases, wage disparities, and limited leadership opportunities persist.

The government aims to combat these issues through mentorship programs, inclusive policies, and a focus on burgeoning sectors like STEM and startups. The Union Budget 2025-26 aligns with this vision, setting a target for 2047. Industry leaders also recognized women's historical and emerging contributions to India's cultural and fashion landscapes, advocating for skill development and supportive policies.

