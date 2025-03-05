Bayer's Path to Future Growth: CEO Revives Investor Confidence
Bayer is projecting a return to earnings growth from 2026 after challenging financial forecasts for 2025. CEO Bill Anderson, under investor scrutiny, emphasizes restructuring and efficiency efforts. The firm anticipates higher operating margins for its Crop Science division by 2029, boosting investor optimism.
Bayer projected a return to earnings growth starting in 2026 following this year's decline, lifting shares to a four-month high. CEO Bill Anderson is under pressure from investors to turnaround the company's financial performance.
Anderson aims for Bayer to achieve a mid-twenties operating margin in its Crop Science division by 2029. Despite projecting a tough 2025, this long-term plan offers a glimmer of hope to investors.
The German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant, dealing with costly U.S. litigation over its Roundup product, reported a significant job cut and a 22% drop in adjusted earnings last year.
