Bayer's Path to Future Growth: CEO Revives Investor Confidence

Bayer projected a return to earnings growth starting in 2026 following this year's decline, lifting shares to a four-month high. CEO Bill Anderson is under pressure from investors to turnaround the company's financial performance.

Anderson aims for Bayer to achieve a mid-twenties operating margin in its Crop Science division by 2029. Despite projecting a tough 2025, this long-term plan offers a glimmer of hope to investors.

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant, dealing with costly U.S. litigation over its Roundup product, reported a significant job cut and a 22% drop in adjusted earnings last year.

