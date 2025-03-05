EU Stands Firm on 2035 Emission Targets Amidst Pressure

The European Commission has confirmed its commitment to the ambitious 2035 target for CO2 emissions from new cars and vans, following heightened pressure from European automakers. The Commission's decision to extend the compliance period by three years, now 2025, has sparked debate across the industry.

Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas outlined plans to push European automakers to electrify their fleets and maintain competitiveness against U.S. and Chinese manufacturers. A review of emission regulations initially slated for 2026 will be expedited to later this year, though targets remain unchanged.

Criticism from consumer and transport advocacy groups, including BEUC and T&E, highlights concerns that the extension diminishes urgency, possibly impacting affordability and market competitiveness. Meanwhile, E-Mobility Europe warns that the EU must compensate for this easing through strong legislative actions and infrastructure prioritization.

