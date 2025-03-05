India-Japan Economic Ties: A New Horizon in Global Manufacturing

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a Japanese business delegation on Wednesday to strengthen economic ties with India's strategic partner, Japan. The meeting highlighted Modi's commitment to enhancing high-quality, low-cost manufacturing sectors in collaboration with Japan.

The discussions revolved around expanding global manufacturing markets, with a particular focus on Africa. The Japanese delegation, led by Tatsuo Yasunaga from the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC), expressed their commitment to developing 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiatives.

Modi expressed contentment over Japanese businesses' expansion plans and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in skill development. The upcoming 48th Joint meeting of JIBCC with its Indian counterpart further cements this robust partnership, slated for March 6, 2025, in New Delhi.

