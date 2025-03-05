Left Menu

India-Japan Economic Ties: A New Horizon in Global Manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with a Japanese business delegation led by Tatsuo Yasunaga to enhance economic collaboration, focusing on high-quality, low-cost manufacturing in India. The discussions emphasized 'Make in India, Make for the World' and targeted expanding markets in Africa, reflecting the deepening India-Japan strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a Japanese business delegation on Wednesday to strengthen economic ties with India's strategic partner, Japan. The meeting highlighted Modi's commitment to enhancing high-quality, low-cost manufacturing sectors in collaboration with Japan.

The discussions revolved around expanding global manufacturing markets, with a particular focus on Africa. The Japanese delegation, led by Tatsuo Yasunaga from the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC), expressed their commitment to developing 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiatives.

Modi expressed contentment over Japanese businesses' expansion plans and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in skill development. The upcoming 48th Joint meeting of JIBCC with its Indian counterpart further cements this robust partnership, slated for March 6, 2025, in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

