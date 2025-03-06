French battery maker ACC welcomes EU support for sector but fears it's too late

Automotive Cells Company (ACC), the French battery maker, said on Thursday that it welcomed support from the European Union for the sector, but also feared that it would come too late.

"We welcome the commitment to support our new industry with a medium-term action plan," ACC said in a post on LinkedIn. "Nevertheless, we fear that the urgency of the situation we are currently going through is not being considered. To benefit from it, we will have to have managed to survive until then."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)