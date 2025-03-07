One dead in highway bridge collapse in Belgium

One man died and two people were injured when a highway bridge under demolition collapsed near the town of La Louviere, southern Belgium, authorities said on Thursday. Mayor Jacques Gobert told Reuters that one worker - who was on the steel bridge as it collapsed - had died, while two others were injured as the deck collapsed onto a barge anchored underneath to collect rubble from the bridge.

The bridge - which was closed for traffic during the demolition works - was part of a two-bridge crossing on the E42 highway over the "Canal du Centre" canal and was being demolished with a view to being reconstructed next year. The other bridge had been renovated in recent years, a spokesperson for the Sofico Wallonie local government highways agency said.

Authorities closed traffic on the renovated bridge following the collapse, which happened around 1400 CET (1300 GMT). By 1800 CET, traffic was reopened, with the renovated bridge accommodating car traffic in both directions.

