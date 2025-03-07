Left Menu

Nissan board to meet on March 11, discuss potential CEO successors, sources say

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-03-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 06:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nissan directors are due to gather on March 11 to discuss potential successors for CEO Makoto Uchida, whose position is seen as increasingly untenable given the Japanese automaker's weak performance, three people familiar with the matter said.

Candidates being considered include Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin and Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa, one of the people and another person said, but neither are seen as a certainty, especially considering their association with current management missteps.

The people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public. A Nissan representative declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

