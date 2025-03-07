Left Menu

World War II Bomb Discovery Disrupts Paris Gare du Nord Traffic

An unexploded World War II bomb found near Paris Gare du Nord disrupted rail traffic, affecting local, national, and Eurostar services. The bomb, discovered during construction in Saint-Denis, was 2.5 km from the station. Demining operations continue, causing significant delays and cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Traffic at Paris' Gare du Nord, the world's third-busiest train station, faced major disruptions on Friday due to the discovery of a World War II bomb. Located just 2.5 kilometers away on one of the train lines, the bomb has led to a halt in Eurostar and commuter services in and out of the station.

Authorities have advised travelers to cancel or reschedule their trips. A Gare du Nord representative mentioned that operations are likely to remain affected while the de-mining process is underway. The Paris police identified the bomb early in the morning during construction work in Saint-Denis.

Philippe Tabarot, France's Transport Minister, indicated that disruptions could last throughout the day. The incident has inconvenienced hundreds of travelers, including Clemence Fandard heading to Amsterdam and Kasman Ibrahimi en route to Cologne, both of whom had their plans derailed by the unscheduled delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

