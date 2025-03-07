MAHE and Tara Prakashana Forge Alliance to Preserve India's Vedic Heritage

Tara Prakashana, known for its dedication to preserving Vedic knowledge, has entered into a partnership with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), a prestigious institution recognized for its interdisciplinary research. This MoU aims to encourage academic and cultural exchanges through the study and publication of rare manuscripts.

The partnership involves MAHE's Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences in Bengaluru, collaborating with Tara Prakashana on research projects. Two research positions have been established to focus on Indian philosophy, Sanskrit studies, and other areas, supporting the critical publication of rare manuscripts in conjunction with Tara Prakashana's efforts.

Dr. P.R. Mukund, founder of Tara Prakashana, highlighted the collaboration as a significant step toward making rare Indian manuscripts accessible for research and public knowledge. The initiative aims to create a connection between traditional and modern academic pursuits, preserving India's invaluable cultural legacy.

