Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Indian stock markets closed near even on Friday, influenced by mixed global signals. Key sectors fluctuated as global trade uncertainties persisted. Nifty showed slight gains while Sensex marginally dropped. Analysts noted a broad-based recovery and highlighted market stability despite external pressures, buoyed by recovering mid and small caps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets displayed resilience on Friday, closing near the flatline despite mixed signals from the global arena. At the session's end, the Nifty index at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ticked up by 7.80 points or 0.03 percent to settle at 22,552.50. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex dipped slightly by 7.51 points or 0.01 percent, concluding at 74,332.58.

Prominent gainers in the NSE included heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, and Hindalco even as IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Shriram Finance, Infosys, and HCL Technologies recorded losses. The BSE Midcap index saw a 0.3 percent decline, while the Smallcap index edged up by 0.7 percent.

Sectors on the NSE depicted a varied picture with consumer durables, IT, power, and realty indices falling by 0.5 to 1 percent. Conversely, capital goods, energy, metal, and media sectors observed gains of 0.5 to 2 percent. "Global markets face heightened uncertainty with new US tariffs stirring risk aversion and reducing equities' allure," stated Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair further commented on the impact of tariffs, noting significant outflows in emerging markets and a precarious situation with the S&P 500 indicating deeper corrections. Nonetheless, Indian markets have shown resilience, aided by potential corporate earnings recovery to enhance domestic sentiment.

Technical and derivatives analyst Sundar Shivratan Kewat of Ashika Institutional Equity remarked on the positive influence of President Trump's decision to halt 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, Krishna Appala, Senior Research Analyst at Capitalmind Research, pointed to market recovery signs with the Nifty 50 stabilizing, as well as continued buying interest in mid and small caps post-recent corrections.

The past week revealed that the Nifty 50 surged 2.1 percent, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 posting impressive gains of 2.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, reflecting robust momentum in the broader market despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

