Eaton Electric Invests Rs 200 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a new Rs 200 crore facility by Eaton Electric India in Sholinganallur. The project promises to generate 500 jobs, emphasizing the state's efficiency in materializing MoUs. This development strengthens Tamil Nadu’s role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently laid the foundation stone for a major project by Eaton Electric India Private Limited. The new manufacturing and R&D center is set to rise in Sholinganallur, backed by an investment of Rs 200 crore and is expected to create 500 jobs.

The commitment to this venture was solidified with a memorandum of understanding signed during CM Stalin's official visit to the US in September 2024. The upcoming facility, sprawling over 1 lakh square feet, signifies Tamil Nadu's growing footprint in advanced manufacturing.

Minister of Industries, TRB Rajaa, highlighted the quick realization of this project as evidence of the state government's swift and effective work. This new development further cements Tamil Nadu's reputation as a leading destination for global companies, fostering innovation and job creation in the region.

