Pioneering Paths: Deshbandhu College Elevates Ashwagandha's Role in Human Health

In a robust attempt to underscore the medicinal importance of Ashwagandha, Deshbandhu College, under the University of Delhi, orchestrated a national conference focused on the herb's role in promoting human health. The gathering, held on March 4-5, was themed "Species Specific National Campaign on Ashwagandha - A Health Promoter," sponsored by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

In his welcome address, Prof. Sunil Kayesth, the conference convener, outlined the conference's objectives and expressed gratitude to NMPB for its support. The event highlighted the intersection of traditional knowledge and innovative research. Dr. Mahesh Dadhich, CEO of NMPB, stressed Ashwagandha's potential in creating new drug formulations.

The conference featured a keynote address by Prof. Sayeed Ahmad of Jamia Hamdard University, emphasizing Ashwagandha's role in drug discovery. Experts delivered plenary and invited talks on related topics, from phytochemicals in cancer treatment to Ashwagandha's relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 350 delegates participated, contributing over 80 research papers.

