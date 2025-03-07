Left Menu

Pioneering Paths: Deshbandhu College Elevates Ashwagandha's Role in Human Health

Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, hosted a successful national conference on Ashwagandha and its health benefits. The event, supported by the National Medicinal Plants Board, emphasized research and innovation in alternative medicine, showcasing Ashwagandha's potential in drug discovery, with over 350 participants attending and 80 research contributions presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:06 IST
Pioneering Paths: Deshbandhu College Elevates Ashwagandha's Role in Human Health
National Conference On Ashwagandha: A Health Promoter in 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust attempt to underscore the medicinal importance of Ashwagandha, Deshbandhu College, under the University of Delhi, orchestrated a national conference focused on the herb's role in promoting human health. The gathering, held on March 4-5, was themed "Species Specific National Campaign on Ashwagandha - A Health Promoter," sponsored by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

In his welcome address, Prof. Sunil Kayesth, the conference convener, outlined the conference's objectives and expressed gratitude to NMPB for its support. The event highlighted the intersection of traditional knowledge and innovative research. Dr. Mahesh Dadhich, CEO of NMPB, stressed Ashwagandha's potential in creating new drug formulations.

The conference featured a keynote address by Prof. Sayeed Ahmad of Jamia Hamdard University, emphasizing Ashwagandha's role in drug discovery. Experts delivered plenary and invited talks on related topics, from phytochemicals in cancer treatment to Ashwagandha's relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 350 delegates participated, contributing over 80 research papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025