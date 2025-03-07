Empowering Women's Commute: Namo Bharat Trains Lead the Way

In a bid to improve safety and comfort for female commuters, Namo Bharat trains have introduced emergency buttons in coaches, as confirmed by the NCRTC. Dedicated coaching facilities for women and reserved seats for various passengers further enhance the commuter experience.

To boost safety, the Namo Bharat trains feature well-lit pick-up and drop-off zones at stations. The initiative also underscores a commitment to women's involvement in operations, with a significant number of women in crucial roles such as train operators and station controllers.

Highlighting a previous World Bank Group report, the NCRTC emphasized that reliable public transport profoundly affects women's mobility. Partnerships with third-party providers now ensure efficient first- and last-mile connectivity, underscoring a comprehensive approach to female commuter safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)