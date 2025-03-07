Tragedy Strikes: Over 180 Migrants Missing Off Yemen

In a tragic turn of events, over 180 migrants are missing and presumed dead after their boats capsized in stormy conditions off the coast of Yemen. This revelation comes from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which confirmed the boats originated from a Horn of Africa country.

The incident occurred near Yemen's Dhubab district in Ta'iz governorate. Despite warnings about severe weather conditions, the boats capsized, leaving only two Yemeni crew members rescued before the storm closed in. All other passengers and remaining crew are feared dead, although no bodies have been retrieved, according to IOM spokesperson Tamim Elyan.

This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the perilous journeys undertaken on the Eastern Route, a major migration corridor from the Horn of Africa to Yemen. Last year alone, 558 migrants disappeared on this same path, which remains one of the world's busiest and most dangerous migration passages.

