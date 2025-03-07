Left Menu

West Bengal's Bus Dilemma: Dysfunctional Tracking Devices Cause Stir

Private bus operators in West Bengal face challenges as dysfunctional vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs) prevent the issuance of fitness certificates for over 60% of stage carriages. The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates requests temporary relaxation of norms. The transport department insists on compliance, citing central government guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:12 IST
West Bengal's Bus Dilemma: Dysfunctional Tracking Devices Cause Stir
  • Country:
  • India

The bus operators' representative body in West Bengal sounded an alarm on Friday, citing that more than 60% of stage carriages are without fitness certificates due to dysfunctional vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs). Manufacturers have ceased maintenance, prompting calls for a temporary relaxation of the norms.

On Thursday, Tapan Banerjee, the secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, penned a letter to the state transport department urging leniency. He requested that regional transport offices (RTOs) permit buses to operate despite malfunctioning VLTDs, allowing operators time for repairs.

A transport department official acknowledged the issue but emphasized adherence to 2023 central government guidelines mandating operational VLTDs for fitness certification. The number of buses has significantly reduced in West Bengal, primarily attributed to these regulations, complicating public commute options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025