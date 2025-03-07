West Bengal's Bus Dilemma: Dysfunctional Tracking Devices Cause Stir

The bus operators' representative body in West Bengal sounded an alarm on Friday, citing that more than 60% of stage carriages are without fitness certificates due to dysfunctional vehicle location tracking devices (VLTDs). Manufacturers have ceased maintenance, prompting calls for a temporary relaxation of the norms.

On Thursday, Tapan Banerjee, the secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, penned a letter to the state transport department urging leniency. He requested that regional transport offices (RTOs) permit buses to operate despite malfunctioning VLTDs, allowing operators time for repairs.

A transport department official acknowledged the issue but emphasized adherence to 2023 central government guidelines mandating operational VLTDs for fitness certification. The number of buses has significantly reduced in West Bengal, primarily attributed to these regulations, complicating public commute options.

