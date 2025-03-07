Left Menu

Temporary Suspension of Bangalore Metro Services for Maintenance

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of metro services between Magadi Road and MG Road on March 9. This partial shutdown, from 7 am to 10 am, is for track maintenance on the Purple Line. Commuters are advised to avoid QR tickets and tokens during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:35 IST
Temporary Suspension of Bangalore Metro Services for Maintenance
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has declared a partial suspension of metro services on March 9, between Magadi Road and MG Road, to conduct essential track maintenance.

This temporary halt will last from 7 am to 10 am and affects the Purple Line connecting Challaghatta and Whitefield. Stations impacted during these hours include Cubbon Park, Dr B R Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic (Purple Line), and Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna Railway Station.

BMRCL advises commuters to refrain from buying QR tickets and tokens for the Purple Line to Green Line route during the maintenance window, ensuring smooth operations post-maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025