Temporary Suspension of Bangalore Metro Services for Maintenance
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a temporary suspension of metro services between Magadi Road and MG Road on March 9. This partial shutdown, from 7 am to 10 am, is for track maintenance on the Purple Line. Commuters are advised to avoid QR tickets and tokens during this period.
- Country:
- India
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has declared a partial suspension of metro services on March 9, between Magadi Road and MG Road, to conduct essential track maintenance.
This temporary halt will last from 7 am to 10 am and affects the Purple Line connecting Challaghatta and Whitefield. Stations impacted during these hours include Cubbon Park, Dr B R Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic (Purple Line), and Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna Railway Station.
BMRCL advises commuters to refrain from buying QR tickets and tokens for the Purple Line to Green Line route during the maintenance window, ensuring smooth operations post-maintenance.
(With inputs from agencies.)