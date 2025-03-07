Bihar's Road Revolution: Cutting Travel Times to Patna

Bihar is on the brink of a transportation transformation, with Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin revealing plans to decrease travel time to the capital, Patna, to under five hours from anywhere in the state by the year's end.

As part of the legislative assembly's budget discussions, Nabin detailed that numerous road projects are nearing completion. These developments aim to meet the challenge set by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with ambitious plans to further cut travel time to four hours in the future.

The assembly has approved a substantial budget of Rs 6,806.53 crore for the Road Construction Department. This financial commitment highlights the government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure, with multiple projects underway, including elevated roads, railway over-bridges, and greenfield routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)