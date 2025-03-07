Left Menu

Samsung India Workers' Strike Ends: Resumption of Work at Sriperumbudur Plant

Samsung India's month-long workers' strike at the Sriperumbudur factory has ended, with employees returning to work starting March 8. This resolution follows a company initiative to address concerns, though disciplinary actions are anticipated for 23 suspended workers involved in union activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:00 IST
The month-long labor strike at Samsung India's Sriperumbudur factory has ended, and employees are set to return to work in batches starting March 8, announced A Soundararajan, state president of CITU, on Friday.

Samsung has expressed appreciation for the resolution, describing it as a move to end an 'illegal strike.' The company's statement emphasizes its efforts to welcome back the striking workers and ensure their reintegration effectively halted the protest.

Despite closing the chapter, the company plans to uphold discipline, taking disciplinary actions against 23 suspended workers. These measures come after learning about the workers' withdrawal decision, communicated by union representatives on March 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

