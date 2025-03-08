Toronto Pub Shooting: Suspect Still at Large After Injuring 11
A shooting at a Toronto pub near Scarborough Town Centre left 11 people injured on Friday. The suspect is still at large, with no description released. Paramedics described it as a "dynamic situation," with injuries from minor to critical, according to CTV News.
In a shocking incident on Friday, a Toronto pub became the scene of terror when a shooting injured at least 11 people, according to CTV News.
The incident occurred near Scarborough Town Centre, yet the suspect remains unidentified and at large, police reported without offering a description.
Toronto paramedics characterised the scene as a "dynamic situation," with the severity of injuries ranging from minor to critical.
(With inputs from agencies.)
