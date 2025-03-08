Left Menu

Trump Pushes India to Slash Tariffs Amid 'Unfair' Trade Criticism

US President Donald Trump criticized India for imposing high tariffs, claiming it hinders trade. He announced reciprocal tariffs on US-importing countries, including India, will start soon. Trump noted Indian commitment to reducing tariffs, after discussions led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with US counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:42 IST
Trump Pushes India to Slash Tariffs Amid 'Unfair' Trade Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump sharply criticized India's tariff policy, claiming it poses significant challenges to selling American products in the country. Trump called India's tariffs on US goods 'massive' and reiterated his position that the most developed economies are unfairly treating American businesses.

He highlighted Canada's, Mexico's, India's, and the EU's tariff policies, describing them as restrictive and detrimental to US trade. Trump attributed the shift in India's stance to cut tariffs as a response to his administration's transparency and assertiveness in exposing these economic protections.

Following Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to America for trade discussions, the President underscored potential changes to be implemented in April, which include reciprocal tariffs on nations that maintain levies on US goods. Both nations announced plans for a bilateral trade agreement to enhance market access and reduce trade barriers.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025