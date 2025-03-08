Trump Pushes India to Slash Tariffs Amid 'Unfair' Trade Criticism

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump sharply criticized India's tariff policy, claiming it poses significant challenges to selling American products in the country. Trump called India's tariffs on US goods 'massive' and reiterated his position that the most developed economies are unfairly treating American businesses.

He highlighted Canada's, Mexico's, India's, and the EU's tariff policies, describing them as restrictive and detrimental to US trade. Trump attributed the shift in India's stance to cut tariffs as a response to his administration's transparency and assertiveness in exposing these economic protections.

Following Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to America for trade discussions, the President underscored potential changes to be implemented in April, which include reciprocal tariffs on nations that maintain levies on US goods. Both nations announced plans for a bilateral trade agreement to enhance market access and reduce trade barriers.