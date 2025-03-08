Left Menu

Global Kokan Festival 2025: Unveiling Konkan's Economic and Cultural Renaissance

The 11th Global Kokan Festival 2025 in Mumbai showcases Konkan's development potential across business, tourism, and culture. With support from policymakers and industry leaders, the event promotes economic and sustainable growth, highlighting infrastructure projects, tourism, and new market opportunities for local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:50 IST
Uday Samant-Minister of Industries Maharashtra State with Sanjay Yadavrao at 11th Global Kokan Festival 2025 at NESCO in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Kokan Festival 2025 is capturing the spotlight in Mumbai, drawing attention from investors, policymakers, and cultural enthusiasts. Held at Nesco Ground, Goregaon, the festival, running from March 6th to 9th, unfolds as a critical platform for bolstering Konkan's economic, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Chaired by Industries Minister Uday Samant and inaugurated by Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogavale, this year's festival has attracted key figures such as Maharashtra's Finance Minister Shambhuraj Desai. The Kokan Business Conclave stands out, engaging industry leaders and investors in exploring the region's industrial growth, infrastructure, and sustainable tourism potential.

Emphasizing Konkan's development, Minister Uday Samant highlighted infrastructure projects like the Ratnagiri defence cluster, which promises 6,500 jobs, and a semiconductor project creating 20,000 positions. The festival also promotes Konkan's rich culture and biodiversity, featuring performances and eco-tourism, alongside empowering women entrepreneurs through micro-business showcases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

