India-Mauritius to Sign Historic Pacts During PM Modi's Visit

India and Mauritius are set to strengthen their bilateral relationship further with a series of pacts aimed at enhancing cooperation in capacity building, trade, and combating cross-border financial crimes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit highlights these developments.

These agreements mark another chapter in the enduring cultural and economic ties between the two countries. Experts suggest that these pacts will enhance strategic partnerships and bolster trade between India and Mauritius.

The visit symbolizes a long-standing relationship, as both nations work towards shared goals of economic and social progress. The focus on tackling financial crimes also emphasizes mutual commitments towards global security and prosperity.

