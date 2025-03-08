India's Maritime Ambitions: A Vision for 2047

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed undergoing projects worth $2 trillion from the Ministry of Ports, setting a completion target of at least 150 projects by September 2025, as per the ministry's recent statement.

During the 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' event in Srinagar, key focus areas included enhancing shipbuilding and repair capabilities as well as implementing financial and digital maritime infrastructure solutions. The event also emphasized transitioning towards a sustainable shipping industry.

India aims to join the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, necessitating policies to expand shipbuilding capacity. Further, a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor is in development, and Bharat Container Shipping Line is set for establishment under the Shipping Corporation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)