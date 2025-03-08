Left Menu

India's Maritime Ambitions: A Vision for 2047

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed $2 trillion in port projects, aiming to complete 150 initiatives by September 2025. A focus was placed on enhancing shipbuilding, digital and financial maritime solutions, and establishing a greener shipping industry as part of India's vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:42 IST
India's Maritime Ambitions: A Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed undergoing projects worth $2 trillion from the Ministry of Ports, setting a completion target of at least 150 projects by September 2025, as per the ministry's recent statement.

During the 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' event in Srinagar, key focus areas included enhancing shipbuilding and repair capabilities as well as implementing financial and digital maritime infrastructure solutions. The event also emphasized transitioning towards a sustainable shipping industry.

India aims to join the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, necessitating policies to expand shipbuilding capacity. Further, a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor is in development, and Bharat Container Shipping Line is set for establishment under the Shipping Corporation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025