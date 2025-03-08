India's Maritime Ambitions: A Vision for 2047
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed $2 trillion in port projects, aiming to complete 150 initiatives by September 2025. A focus was placed on enhancing shipbuilding, digital and financial maritime solutions, and establishing a greener shipping industry as part of India's vision for 2047.
- Country:
- India
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reviewed undergoing projects worth $2 trillion from the Ministry of Ports, setting a completion target of at least 150 projects by September 2025, as per the ministry's recent statement.
During the 'Chintan Shivir, 2025' event in Srinagar, key focus areas included enhancing shipbuilding and repair capabilities as well as implementing financial and digital maritime infrastructure solutions. The event also emphasized transitioning towards a sustainable shipping industry.
India aims to join the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, necessitating policies to expand shipbuilding capacity. Further, a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor is in development, and Bharat Container Shipping Line is set for establishment under the Shipping Corporation of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Strengthens Security for Undersea Infrastructure
Bank of India Reports Significant Fraud by Gupta Power Infrastructure
DPIIT Addresses Key Roadblocks in Infrastructure Projects
Brigade Enterprises to Invest Heavily in Kerala's Infrastructure
TRAI Pushes for Inter-operable Set-top Boxes and Infrastructure Sharing