Left Menu

Religare Enterprises Bows Out as Burman Family Gains Control

Religare Enterprises has withdrawn its appeal against the CCI order allowing Burman Group entities to acquire a 5.27% stake. The Burman family, now holding over 50% in Religare, has solidified their control. The withdrawal led to dismissing the appeal and included directions to remove former chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:31 IST
Religare Enterprises Bows Out as Burman Family Gains Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Religare Enterprises has decided to withdraw its appeal filed with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) decision permitting four Burman Group entities to acquire a significant stake in the company. This decision signifies a turning point as the Burman family, known for their control over businesses like Dabur and Eveready, have secured a controlling share of over 50% in Religare Enterprises Limited (REL).

As detailed during tribunal proceedings, Religare's representative announced that the firm was no longer interested in pursuing the appeal, leading to its subsequent dismissal last week. The bench ordered the removal of all pending applications, thereby settling the dispute in favor of the Burman group's consolidation efforts.

In a move indicating a shift in leadership, the board of Religare Enterprises also initiated actions to remove Rashmi Saluja, the former executive chairperson. Under Saluja's leadership, Religare had originally contested the CCI's decision, arguing procedural oversights during the acquisition process. However, the Burman group's stance remained that compliance with the necessary regulations was sufficient, effectively overriding concerns of competitive dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025