AAHAR 2025: FIFI Pavilion Showcases Global Food Innovations

The FIFI Pavilion at AAHAR 2025 marks a significant milestone with over 200 exhibitors and ten country pavilions. Prominent dignitaries inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in India's burgeoning food and beverage market, offering a platform for global brands aiming to penetrate the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST
AAHAR 2025: FIFI Pavilion Showcases Global Food Innovations
FIFI Pavilion Inaugurated at AAHAR 2025 by Global Dignitaries and GOI officials. Image Credit: ANI
The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) Pavilion at AAHAR 2025 in New Delhi showcased its largest-ever presence at India's leading international food and hospitality trade fair. The event was launched by esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India, and Jennifer Daubeny, Charge d'Affaires of Canada to India, among others. Their presence emphasized the rising significance of India's food and beverage sector and its expanding global trade partnerships.

The FIFI Pavilion served as a crucial entry point for international and domestic food brands seeking to tap into the evolving Indian market. With more than 200 exhibitors and ten country pavilions, the pavilion played a vital role in bolstering India's food and beverage ecosystem. Key attractions included the inaugural Madhu Mandapam - a specialized Alcoholic Beverage Pavilion, a Culinary Theatre for live cooking demonstrations by top Indian chefs, and premium giveaways such as gold coins and AirPods.

Amit Lohani, Founder & Director of FIFI, underscored the importance of international collaboration for India's food industry growth. He stated that the pavilion offers a platform for fostering international partnerships and facilitating regulatory discussions. Industry experts like Suresh Kumar Asrani, MD of SKCO, highlighted the growth potential in the market due to rising demand for premium international products, making AAHAR 2025 a pivotal event for building strategic industry connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

