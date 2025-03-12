New Leadership Steers Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association

In a significant development for the Indian tyre sector, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has announced a new leadership. Arun Mammen, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd, is now elected as the Chairman. Mammen succeeds Arnab Banerjee of CEAT Ltd.

The ATMA's decision comes at an important time as the organization is gearing up for its Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2025. The appointment also includes Hiroshi Yoshizane of Bridgestone India, who takes over as Vice Chairman.

Arun Mammen expressed his commitment to enhancing the Indian tyre industry's global presence and competitiveness. Having been with MRF Ltd since 2004, Mammen aims to foster technological advancements and policy support.

