New Leadership Steers Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association has appointed Arun Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd, as its new Chairman, replacing Arnab Banerjee. Mammen steps into the role as ATMA prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee. Hiroshi Yoshizane from Bridgestone India is appointed Vice Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:01 IST
Arun Mammen
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Indian tyre sector, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has announced a new leadership. Arun Mammen, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd, is now elected as the Chairman. Mammen succeeds Arnab Banerjee of CEAT Ltd.

The ATMA's decision comes at an important time as the organization is gearing up for its Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2025. The appointment also includes Hiroshi Yoshizane of Bridgestone India, who takes over as Vice Chairman.

Arun Mammen expressed his commitment to enhancing the Indian tyre industry's global presence and competitiveness. Having been with MRF Ltd since 2004, Mammen aims to foster technological advancements and policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

