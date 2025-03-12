Left Menu

High Seas Collision: Russian Captain Arrested After Tanker Crash Off England

A Russian captain was arrested after the container ship Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate, a U.S. military tanker, off northeast England. Police suspect gross negligence manslaughter. The crash caused fires and environmental concerns. Investigations by U.S. and Portuguese authorities are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST
High Seas Collision: Russian Captain Arrested After Tanker Crash Off England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian national who was commanding the Solong container ship has been arrested in connection with the collision with the U.S.-linked Stena Immaculate tanker off England's northeast coast.

The German-owned vessel struck the tanker, which was at anchor, leading to a dramatic crash that resulted in significant fires and environmental hazards. Authorities suspect the ship's captain of gross negligence manslaughter, and he remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Both British and international authorities are involved in the ongoing probe, but an official reason for the collision has yet to be declared. Maritime safety records note minor issues with the Solong, but none serious enough to warrant detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025