High Seas Collision: Russian Captain Arrested After Tanker Crash Off England
A Russian captain was arrested after the container ship Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate, a U.S. military tanker, off northeast England. Police suspect gross negligence manslaughter. The crash caused fires and environmental concerns. Investigations by U.S. and Portuguese authorities are underway.
A Russian national who was commanding the Solong container ship has been arrested in connection with the collision with the U.S.-linked Stena Immaculate tanker off England's northeast coast.
The German-owned vessel struck the tanker, which was at anchor, leading to a dramatic crash that resulted in significant fires and environmental hazards. Authorities suspect the ship's captain of gross negligence manslaughter, and he remains in police custody as investigations continue.
Both British and international authorities are involved in the ongoing probe, but an official reason for the collision has yet to be declared. Maritime safety records note minor issues with the Solong, but none serious enough to warrant detainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
