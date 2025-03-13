Left Menu

Western Railway Restricts Platform Tickets in Mumbai for Holi Crowd Control

Western Railway has temporarily stopped the sale of platform tickets at major stations in Mumbai to manage crowds during the Holi festival. Effective immediately till March 16, exemptions apply for helpers of senior citizens and other passengers needing special assistance. Special trains are operating to handle increased passenger flow.

In preparation for the upcoming Holi festival, Western Railway has decided to temporarily halt the sale of platform tickets at key stations within the Mumbai division. This measure is intended to control crowds and ensure passenger safety, an official spokesperson reported on Thursday.

The restrictions, detailed in a press release issued on Wednesday, have been put into effect immediately and will remain until March 16. The stations affected include Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat, with exceptions made for those assisting senior citizens, women, and passengers with special needs.

As Holi celebrations approach, travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, keeping in mind additional trains are being run to accommodate increased demand. This decision follows a recent stampede incident at New Delhi station, prompting enhanced crowd management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

