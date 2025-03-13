Left Menu

India's Creative Boom: A New Digital Frontier

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spotlighted India's creative sector at the RISE//DEL Conference 2025. He underscored the role of creators as digital ambassadors and highlighted innovation, storytelling, and skill development as key to economic growth. Goyal urged leveraging digital media to expand India's cultural footprint globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:10 IST
India's Creative Boom: A New Digital Frontier
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressing RISE//DEL Conference 2025 (Image: YouTube/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the tremendous potential within India's creative ecosystem, underlining digital innovation's crucial role in shaping the nation's economic future. Goyal urged the industry to amplify India's narrative globally, positioning creators as pivotal drivers of cultural and economic growth.

The three-day conference, commencing on Thursday in the capital, connects music, creative industries, and startups. Goyal stressed placing trust and authenticity at the forefront of their endeavors, urging responsibility and accountability for the content produced. He emphasized the four pillars essential for growth: responsible content, innovative storytelling, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity.

Goyal further noted the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative, pointing out affordable data as a cornerstone, democratizing digital creation even in remote areas. He highlighted opportunities in the fast-evolving creative sector, integrating new technologies like gaming and AI with traditional arts to redefine entertainment, urging delegates to capitalize on these advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025