India's Creative Boom: A New Digital Frontier

At the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the tremendous potential within India's creative ecosystem, underlining digital innovation's crucial role in shaping the nation's economic future. Goyal urged the industry to amplify India's narrative globally, positioning creators as pivotal drivers of cultural and economic growth.

The three-day conference, commencing on Thursday in the capital, connects music, creative industries, and startups. Goyal stressed placing trust and authenticity at the forefront of their endeavors, urging responsibility and accountability for the content produced. He emphasized the four pillars essential for growth: responsible content, innovative storytelling, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity.

Goyal further noted the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative, pointing out affordable data as a cornerstone, democratizing digital creation even in remote areas. He highlighted opportunities in the fast-evolving creative sector, integrating new technologies like gaming and AI with traditional arts to redefine entertainment, urging delegates to capitalize on these advancements.

