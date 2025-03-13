Left Menu

India Strategizes Amid US Tariff Threats: Exporters Aim for Global Expansion

The Indian commerce ministry, led by Piyush Goyal, assured exporters of protection against US tariff threats. In a meeting, strategies were discussed to bolster India's export ecosystem amidst global challenges. Concerns over potential US tariffs on exports were raised, with optimism for new market opportunities.

India Strategizes Amid US Tariff Threats: Exporters Aim for Global Expansion
The Indian commerce ministry, under the leadership of Piyush Goyal, convened with industry officials to address growing concerns over US tariff threats impacting domestic exporters, particularly in labor-intensive sectors like leather and textiles. The meeting, held virtually, explored strategies to strengthen India's export ecosystem amidst evolving global trade dynamics.

Concerns were raised about the proposed imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the US, potentially affecting major export sectors, including steel. The ministry reassured stakeholders of efforts to protect export interests, while emphasizing 'reciprocity' in trade agreements. Discussions highlighted opportunities to leverage the tariff situation into expanding into new markets, with a focus on optimizing India's global competitiveness.

Alongside Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and DGFT Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Goyal highlighted the declining trend in exports and a widening trade deficit. Industry stakeholders anticipated potential shifts in imports from China to the US, and voiced interest in a free trade agreement with another developed nation. The apparel sector proposed 'zero for zero' tariffs with the US to boost exports, amid other sector-specific strategies for export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

