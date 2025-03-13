Navigating Tariff Threats: India's Strategy to Boost Exports

The Commerce Ministry, on Thursday, pledged support for domestic exporters in light of potential US tariff threats, particularly targeting labor-driven sectors like leather and textiles.

During a virtual meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the ministry urged export promotion councils (EPCs) to focus on their strengths and communicate their demands to foster stronger trade relations with the US.

Minister Goyal expressed optimism, asserting that the evolving global trade environment could present new opportunities for India's export growth, despite the looming tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)