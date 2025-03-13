Left Menu

Navigating Tariff Threats: India's Strategy to Boost Exports

The Commerce Ministry, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, assured Indian exporters of protection amid US tariff threats, especially in labour-intensive sectors like textiles and leather. In a meeting, stakeholders discussed strategies to leverage global trade opportunities, aiming to boost India's export strength despite current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST
Navigating Tariff Threats: India's Strategy to Boost Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry, on Thursday, pledged support for domestic exporters in light of potential US tariff threats, particularly targeting labor-driven sectors like leather and textiles.

During a virtual meeting chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the ministry urged export promotion councils (EPCs) to focus on their strengths and communicate their demands to foster stronger trade relations with the US.

Minister Goyal expressed optimism, asserting that the evolving global trade environment could present new opportunities for India's export growth, despite the looming tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025