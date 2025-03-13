Transforming Gudur: A Railway Station's Modern Makeover

The Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 49 crore for the ambitious redevelopment of Gudur Railway Station, situated in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is part of the South Central Railway Zone's effort to modernize its infrastructure.

The project is poised to upgrade passenger facilities and infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand in the Tirupati and Nellore districts. According to the press release issued on Thursday, the refurbished station promises a seamless and comfortable experience for passengers.

As part of the modernization, a new two-storeyed station building will emerge, along with a full-length canopy over five platforms, a 12-meter-wide roof plaza, and a redesigned façade. This redevelopment will marry modern architectural designs with the preservation of the region's cultural heritage, highlighting the SCR Zone's commitment to a comprehensive passenger experience improvement.

