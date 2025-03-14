Sterling Slips Amid Grim Economic Data

Sterling lost some ground against the dollar on Friday following a gloomy economic report from the UK, while the euro gained strength amid positive news of a potential German debt deal. The British pound fell as much as 0.25% to $1.2918 but managed to recover slightly to $1.2943, remaining close to its four-month high of $1.2990 seen on Wednesday.

Unexpectedly, the British GDP contracted by 0.1% in January, in contrast to economists' predictions of a 0.1% expansion. Analysts believe the weak data won't prompt the Bank of England to adopt a dovish policy on interest rates. Meanwhile, public inflation expectations have risen to a five-year high, reflecting caution in monetary policy adjustments.

In contrast, the euro surged by 0.5% against the pound with German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz reaching a significant agreement on increased state borrowing for Germany. The pound has been regarded as a safe haven due to the balanced trading relationship with the U.S. compared to the EU, despite global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)