FTSE 100 Climbs as Bank of England Holds Steady

The UK's FTSE 100 saw an upward trend after the Bank of England maintained its interest rates unchanged. This decision positively influenced the stock market, resulting in a notable increase in the FTSE 100 index, which rose by 0.58% by midday, alongside a 0.72% climb in the FTSE 250.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:53 IST
FTSE 100 Climbs as Bank of England Holds Steady
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The UK's stock market responded positively on Thursday following the Bank of England's decision to maintain interest rates at their current level. This steady approach has brought confidence to investors, leading to advancements in the leading stock index.

The FTSE 100, a prominent benchmark of UK companies, rose by 0.58% to reach 10,750.50 points. Similarly, the FTSE 250, which tracks mid-sized companies, saw a 0.72% increase. These gains come amid stability in monetary policy as policymakers decided to halt the sales of long-dated gilts entirely.

This decision reflects an effort to maintain stability in the financial markets, providing reassurance amid varying economic forecasts. Such market movements indicate investor optimism and confidence in the current economic measures. Reporting was conducted by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru, with editorial contributions from Janane Venkatraman and Vijay Kishore.

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