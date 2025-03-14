Market Surge: Stocks Climb Amid Economic Uncertainty
Stock futures show gains following a selloff due to trade policy fears. Gold surpasses $3,000, boosting bullion miners. Tesla rises on plans for an economical Model Y in Shanghai. Analysts suggest a potential market rebound despite recent declines. Crown Castle gains after an $8.5 billion asset sale.
U.S. stock markets are poised for a higher open as investors recover from a tumultuous week marked by apprehensions over erratic trade policies under the Trump administration. The recent selloff pushed major indexes, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, into correction territory.
This instability has driven investors towards safe-haven assets, with gold prices exceeding $3,000 for the first time. Bullion miners experienced notable premarket gains, with Barrick Gold, Gold Fields, and Sibanye Stillwater all seeing upward movement.
In other developments, Tesla's shares rose following news of its plans to manufacture a more affordable Model Y in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Crown Castle's decision to sell fiber assets for $8.5 billion resulted in a significant stock increase. The market now awaits further data on consumer sentiment and Federal Reserve policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
