Inditex's Emissions Soar as Air Freight Rises

In a significant environmental milestone, Inditex, the parent company of Zara, reported a 10% rise in emissions from transportation in its latest annual report. This increase is primarily due to the company's greater reliance on air freight, attributed to ongoing geopolitical disturbances impacting shipping lanes.

The Inditex annual report highlights the rise as global shipping routes faced disruptions, notably from container ship attacks in the Red Sea, prompting a lengthy detour around Africa, all of which intensified air freight dependency. Despite this, the company's total emissions remained stable year-on-year due to a decline in product sourcing emissions.

Efforts to reduce supply chain emissions still face hurdles, with no progress made in indirect emission categories. The company remains committed to ambitious emission reduction targets of 51% by 2030 and 90% by 2040, marking a strategic push towards sustainable operations.

