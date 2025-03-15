Trade War Turbulence: Impacts on U.S. and European Economies

German carmaker BMW announced it expects tariffs to cost it 1 billion euros this year, amid warnings from European officials that the U.S. economy could suffer most from President Trump's trade policies. The tariff dispute between Washington and the EU is set to intensify with reciprocal measures from the U.S.

The EU has been labeled "hostile" by Trump, who is imposing new tariffs on EU vehicles. European officials, like EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, urge discussions to lower tariffs, while Trump counters with threats of steep duties on European alcohol. The trade battle persists, with voices like French Finance Minister terming such a situation "idiotic."

The ongoing trade tensions contribute to market volatility, affecting economic growth as businesses hold back investments. BMW and Tesla are feeling the impact of these tariffs, as European and U.S. economies face potential setbacks from prolonged trade disputes.

