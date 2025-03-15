Left Menu

Trade War Turbulence: Impacts on U.S. and European Economies

BMW foresees a 1 billion euro hit due to U.S.-EU trade tariffs. With escalating tensions, President Trump threatens further tariffs as Europe prepares to retaliate. Uncertainty looms large, affecting consumer sentiment and economic growth, with warnings of detrimental impacts on both U.S. and European economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:48 IST
Trade War Turbulence: Impacts on U.S. and European Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German carmaker BMW announced it expects tariffs to cost it 1 billion euros this year, amid warnings from European officials that the U.S. economy could suffer most from President Trump's trade policies. The tariff dispute between Washington and the EU is set to intensify with reciprocal measures from the U.S.

The EU has been labeled "hostile" by Trump, who is imposing new tariffs on EU vehicles. European officials, like EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, urge discussions to lower tariffs, while Trump counters with threats of steep duties on European alcohol. The trade battle persists, with voices like French Finance Minister terming such a situation "idiotic."

The ongoing trade tensions contribute to market volatility, affecting economic growth as businesses hold back investments. BMW and Tesla are feeling the impact of these tariffs, as European and U.S. economies face potential setbacks from prolonged trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025