Boeing's Path to Trust: Overcoming Setbacks Amidst Crises

Boeing, the renowned U.S. planemaker, continues to grapple with lost trust following a January 2024 mid-air emergency and two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving its 737 MAX model, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Friday.

During an inspection visit to Boeing's Renton, Washington factory, Duffy conveyed the necessity for stringent oversight, especially after a recent mid-air incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight. This included discussions with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau about crucial improvements in manufacturing processes and transparency standards.

Despite Boeing's commitment to reform and rebuilding trust, Duffy urges further enhancements, even as the company faces legal consequences from past lapses. This includes adhering to a 38-plane production cap until significant improvements are realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)