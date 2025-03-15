Task Force Paves Way for Investment Boom in Northeast India
A new task force, led by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, aims to attract investment to Northeast India. Comprising five members, including CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, as well as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, its focus is on enhancing infrastructure and policies in the region.
A newly formed task force, chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, has been established to boost investment in Northeast India. This five-member team is tasked with assessing the current investment landscape and crafting strategies to position the region as an attractive destination for investors.
The panel includes prominent leaders such as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and chief ministers from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim. It aims to identify critical sectors like agriculture, tourism, IT, and renewable energy, and develop focused investment clusters within these areas.
This strategic move is part of a broader effort aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. The task force will report its findings and recommendations to the North Eastern Council in six months, with the goal of streamlining processes and easing business operations.
