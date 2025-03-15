Left Menu

Task Force Paves Way for Investment Boom in Northeast India

A new task force, led by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, aims to attract investment to Northeast India. Comprising five members, including CMs of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, as well as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, its focus is on enhancing infrastructure and policies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:05 IST
Task Force Paves Way for Investment Boom in Northeast India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly formed task force, chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, has been established to boost investment in Northeast India. This five-member team is tasked with assessing the current investment landscape and crafting strategies to position the region as an attractive destination for investors.

The panel includes prominent leaders such as DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and chief ministers from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim. It aims to identify critical sectors like agriculture, tourism, IT, and renewable energy, and develop focused investment clusters within these areas.

This strategic move is part of a broader effort aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. The task force will report its findings and recommendations to the North Eastern Council in six months, with the goal of streamlining processes and easing business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025