Boost in Business: Rising Investments in Jammu and Kashmir

Over 200 investors have acquired land in Jammu and Kashmir's industrial estates following the abrogation of Article 370. The 2021-30 Industrial Policy has attracted a diverse group of businessmen from various Indian states, stimulating growth in sectors like manufacturing and tourism, with a focus on women-led enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in outside investment as over 200 investors have obtained land for business ventures in the region's industrial estates, marking a significant trend since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The initiative, primarily drawing entrepreneurs from Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, saw a notable uptick in land acquisition, especially in Kathua and Samba districts, as part of the industrial policy for 2016-26. Recently, broader interest stems from the amended 2021-30 policy, attracting investors from across India's regions.

Focus sectors include manufacturing, IT, agriculture, and tourism. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlighted various policy efforts to promote industry growth, emphasizing the importance of attracting women-led enterprises to these new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

