Meerut's Dual-Service Begumpul Station Nears Completion

The final construction phase of Meerut's Begumpul Namo Bharat station is underway, anticipated to become the city's only underground hub offering both Namo Bharat and Metro services. This was confirmed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Track installation is complete, and finishing touches are being applied swiftly. Begumpul station will be a cornerstone in India's transit development, featuring an integrated system enabling two transit services to utilize the same infrastructure seamlessly.

Spanning 246 meters long and 24.5 meters wide, the underground station sits at a depth of 22 meters. It promises commuter convenience through 20 escalators, with 13 already in place, and includes medical-ready Namo Bharat trains equipped with emergency stretchers. Commuters will efficiently navigate Meerut and connect to larger networks, like Ghaziabad and Delhi, via four main entrances, enhancing city-wide accessibility.

