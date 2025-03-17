Left Menu

Air India Faces Scrutiny Over Wheelchair Incident Involving 82-Year-Old Passenger

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha about an investigation into Air India's failure to provide a pre-booked wheelchair to an elderly passenger at Delhi airport. The DGCA is reviewing CCTV footage, and a show cause notice will be issued to Air India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:16 IST
Air India Faces Scrutiny Over Wheelchair Incident Involving 82-Year-Old Passenger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced in the Rajya Sabha that the ministry is actively probing a complaint concerning Air India's inability to supply a pre-booked wheelchair to an 82-year-old passenger at Delhi airport.

Regulator DGCA is examining CCTV footage and has spoken with the passenger's family and the airline to understand the incident. A show cause notice is set to be issued to Air India. The incident, which allegedly led to the passenger's fall, happened on March 4, with the passenger eventually boarding a flight to Bengaluru.

The ministry is also investigating a separate issue of clogged toilets causing a Delhi-bound flight from Chicago to return after more than 10 hours airborne due to unserviceable lavatories. Air India cited technical issues, later traced to blockages caused by improper disposal of items in toilets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025