Tragic Highway Collision: Life Lost and Lives Altered

A deadly collision on the Latur-Zahirabad highway resulted in the tragic death of 35-year-old Datta Kadam and left three others injured. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Datta Kadam and his brother, who had recently come back to their village from Hyderabad to take part in the Pandharpur palanquin procession, were heading toward Nilanga on their motorcycle when the accident happened.

According to police, a speeding car from Nilanga to Aurad attempted to swerve around a pothole near Talikhed Pati, but instead collided with the motorcycle. The impact was fatal for Kadam, while his brother, Digambar, sustained critical injuries. The two individuals in the car also suffered injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)