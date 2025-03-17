Left Menu

Bihar's Locomotives Steer Global Export Path

Bihar-made locomotives are set to mark an international presence, as 100 units from Marhaura are ready for export. This project, originally announced by Lalu Prasad Yadav and revived under Modi's administration, underscores India's expanding railway exports to various countries, showcasing global engineering capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:29 IST
Bihar's Locomotives Steer Global Export Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's locomotives are poised to make a mark internationally with 100 units manufactured in Marhaura ready for export, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. This announcement highlights a significant milestone for Indian engineering on a global scale.

The Narendra Modi government's focus on industrial development in Bihar, especially as the state approaches assembly elections, has seen a revival of the Marhaura coach factory—a project initially announced by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Since then, the factory has become a key player in India's rail exports.

India is now exporting railway components ranging from metro coaches to propulsion systems to countries such as Australia, France, and Italy, among others. Locomotives are also being sent to regions like Mozambique and Sri Lanka, exemplifying the country's international trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025