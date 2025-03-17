Bihar's Locomotives Steer Global Export Path

Bihar's locomotives are poised to make a mark internationally with 100 units manufactured in Marhaura ready for export, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. This announcement highlights a significant milestone for Indian engineering on a global scale.

The Narendra Modi government's focus on industrial development in Bihar, especially as the state approaches assembly elections, has seen a revival of the Marhaura coach factory—a project initially announced by Lalu Prasad Yadav. Since then, the factory has become a key player in India's rail exports.

India is now exporting railway components ranging from metro coaches to propulsion systems to countries such as Australia, France, and Italy, among others. Locomotives are also being sent to regions like Mozambique and Sri Lanka, exemplifying the country's international trade expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)